Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Fireboy DML Performs “Peru” at the BET Awards: Watch the Awesome Moment

Fireboy DML stirred the crowd last night at the BET Awards, where he performed his songs, including the global hit single, “Peru.”

The superstar was nominated for the Best International Act – an award that was eventually brought home by fellow Nigerian, Tems.

No matter, Nigerians are happy for him.

Check out his performance:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: