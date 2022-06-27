Fireboy DML Performs “Peru” at the BET Awards: Watch the Awesome Moment

Fireboy DML stirred the crowd last night at the BET Awards, where he performed his songs, including the global hit single, “Peru.”

The superstar was nominated for the Best International Act – an award that was eventually brought home by fellow Nigerian, Tems.

No matter, Nigerians are happy for him.

Check out his performance:

Full performance video of @fireboydml 🇳🇬❤️ at the #BETAwards 2022. what a beautiful performance 🚀🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/zFCxTqnE0L — OLUWATIMILEYIN 🥸 (@Ogteamie) June 27, 2022

