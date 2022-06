Following his BET Awards performance in the early hours of Monday, June 27, Fireboy DML landed in the UK.

The “Peru” singer was a surprise guest during an Ed Sheeran concert at the Wembley Stadium.

Ed Sheeran brought out Fireboy and the duo performed their hit collaboration, ‘Peru Remix’ together. Watch snippets from teh performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...