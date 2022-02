People are going through the toughest times and Fireboy DML wants fans to recognize those who really care about them and to hold on tight to them.

Writing on his Twitter, the “Peru” singer said: “life’s tough. recognize the ones who really care about you and hold on tight to them.”

And this has stirred heartwarming reactions from fans.

See his post:

life’s tough. recognize the ones who really care about you and hold on tight to them. — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) February 11, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...