Fans of Fireboy DML can finally feast as the singer has dropped his third studio album, ‘Playboy’.

The YBNL signee who has been teasing fans for a while before the official release on Friday, August 5, noted that this was meant to be.

The album features collaborations from other artistes such as Asake on ‘Bandana’, Chris Brown and Shensea on the ‘Diana’ track, ‘Peru remix’ which features Ed Sheeran and a host of others.

Playboy is a 14-track album and is now available on streaming platforms.

