Billboard chart-topping Afropop Singer-Songwriter Fireboy DML releases the single “Bandana” featuring Asa ke from his new Album titled “Playboy” which drops on the 5//8/22.

The YBNL Nation artistes have teamed up to create a beautiful musical work of art in “Bandana” with their vocals melding perfectly, creating majestic harmonies in each note they sing. As you listen to the song, your heart is soothed and your spirit is lifted in a most tranquil and ethereal way.

Take a listen to this sweet melody song “Bandana” below, and let us know what you think.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...