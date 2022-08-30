Fireboy DML Confuses Fans With Social Media Posts

Fireboy DML has put some of his fans in utter confusion following a series of posts he made on Monday, August 29.

The singer whose new album, ‘Playboy’ is currently ruling the airwaves shared a number of posts via his Instagram stories which were quite unexpected.

Fireboy DML revealed his love for toxic women, a preference for books over people but with the argument that books don’t give orgasms, and a statement about folks not appreciating genius until it’s too late.

He went in to state that fortunately or unfortunately for him, he’ll live forever and also mentioned that folks will one day worship him.

