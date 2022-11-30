Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Fireboy DML Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Debut Album

Ademola Adefolahan aka Fireboy DML, celebrated the 3rd anniversary of his debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ on Tuesday, November 29.

The ‘Bandana’ crooner took to his verified Twitter account to mark the occasion, sharing the cover art of the project that set his career trajectory.

He wrote, “Three years today. Happy birthday, baby. luv you.”

Fireboy DML released the album in 2019 which contained 12 singles, including ‘Jealous,’ ‘What If I Say,’ and ‘King.’

 

