Fireboy DML Billed to Perform at BET Awards

Fireboy DML will be taking the stage along with other international artistes at the 2022 BET Awards.

The Nigerian singer will thrill audience at the event which will hold on Monday, June 27 at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles.

The show which will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson will be live streamed from Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles at 01:00 a.m. WAT/02:00 a.m. CAT on BET Africa.

Other stars expected at the event are Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Maverick City Music< and Muni Long.

The BET awards will kick off with a live red carpet session in a pre-show hosted by Terrence Jenkins.

This will feature performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet.

The pre-show, according to the organisers, will feature the red carpet correspondents Pretty Vee and DJ Jae Murphy.

This year’s presenters are Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Kelly Rowland, and Tamar Braxton.

