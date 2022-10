Fireboy DML is here with a relationship advice for his teeming fans and social media followers.

The singer has advised that there’s no point in looking for love in relationship as that has become rare commodity.

Taking to his verified Twitter page, he advised rather, that folks look for loyalty in intending partners.

love is rare these days; look out for loyalty instead. — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) October 24, 2022

