Fire razes shops, goods worth millions in popular Yobe market

Several shops and goods worth millions of naira were on Saturday destroyed by fire at Nguru popular central market in Yobe State.

The Chairman of the Nguru Local government council, Madu Kachalla who confirmed the incident, saying no life was lost but many businessmen who have shops were severely affected by the disaster.

While the cause of the fire incident is yet to be known, eyewitnesses said it might have been caused by illegal electrical connections.

In reaction, the state governor Mai Mala Buni in a statement on Saturday described the incident as sad and unfortunate.

He promised that the government would continue to explore means of making life meaningful to the people.

“This explains why this administration is committed to building modern markets with fireproof materials across the state to safeguard our traders and their means of livelihood.

“Government will ensure timely completion of the markets and allocate them to our traders to improve their means of livelihoods” the statement read in part.

The governor also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assess the damages and furnish the government with the details.

