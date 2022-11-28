Fire razes Onitsha main market

A section of the largest market in West Africa, Onitsha main market in Anambra State is reportedly on fire.

The cause of the fire which reportedly started around midnight is yet to be ascertained

Though the cause of the inferno which was said to have started around midnight is yet unknown, it was gathered that it gutted mostly the Kano street area of the market.

A trader in the market whose name was given as Ikenna Onyiora said that so far, two block of shops have been gutted by the fire.

He said that efforts by fire fighters who arrived the scene shortly after the fire started have not been successful as the fire continued raging.

Confirming the incident, the state Fire Chief, Engr Martin Agbili said his men were promptly deployed to the area immediately he was alerted.

He said: “At about 0220hrs (2.20am) of Monday 28-11-2022, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of fire outbreak at Kano Street behind Main Market, Onitsha.

“However, we deployed our fire truck and firefighters to scene of fire and they have been working there.

“So far, they have to refill the fire trucks with waterside and our men have gone to refill a third time.”

