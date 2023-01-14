Search
Fire razes Ibadan spare parts market

News

Araromi spare parts market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was in the early hours of Saturday gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the fire incident, which started around 2 a.m. affected about forty-five (45) shops.

General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Rev. Canon Yemi Akinyinka, said that men of the command were able to quench the fire around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Akinyinka said, “Our men are at Araromi Market Agodi Gate since 2:30 a.m. where they are putting off the fire caused by indiscriminate refuse burning.

“The fire was suppressed at 5:00 a.m. Cooling down operation is ongoing to suppress reignition. On my way for on the spot assessment.

“I cannot say specifically the number of shops now, you know it is an emergency. It started in the night. About 45 shops”.

The incident comes a few weeks after a tanker lost control and burst into flames in Ibadan.

