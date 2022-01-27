Fire guts Onitsha Market, destroys gods worth millions

A late-night fire has destroyed goods worth millions of naira at a plaza in the Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State.

According to ThePUNCH, the fire which was caused by an electrical surge also destroyed shops on the third floor of a three-storey building located near the main market.

A trader who witnessed the incident said goods were already damaged by the time the men of the fire service arrived.

“We were calling the fire service and they have not responded. See how goods belonging to traders are being destroyed before their eyes,” she lamented.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said no life was lost in the incident.

He said, “Preliminary investigation shows that the fire was caused by an electric spark and was put out by combined efforts of the police and fire service team.

“The situation has been brought under control. The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng advises the public to always take precautionary measures to avert such ugly incidents.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...