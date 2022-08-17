Fire guts Lagos shopping mall

Fire on Wednesday razed a part of the shopping complex on Ligali Ayorinde Street in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

According to ChannelsTV, the inferno started in the early hours of Wednesday in one of the shops where combustible items such as tyres and car batteries were stored.

The South-West Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident.

He said the fire has been brought under control after officials of the state and Federal Fire Services battled to put it out.

The cause of the inferno, which lasted for hours before it was contained, is yet to be ascertained.

“The fire incident happened at a shopping centre but it has been handled by Federal and state fire services,” Farinloye said.

According to the NEMA Coordinator, an investigation was ongoing and the report would be made available upon completion.

