Fire guts Lagos Blue Rail Station

A section of the multi-billion naira Blue Rail Mass Transit project at Marina, Lagos State, has been gutted by fire.

It is understood that the section, which houses a generator used in the facility, was affected by the fire on Tuesday.

However, no life was lost and no one was injured, as the fire was quickly put out by firefighters from both the Federal and State fire stations before it could spread to other sections.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said, “The fire at Marina started from the generator of the Blue Rail Mass Transit. Police patrol teams and the Fire Service are already on ground to control the crowd and put out the fire respectively.

“People are urged to go about their lawful duties and not panic as the situation is under control.”

