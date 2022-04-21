Fire guts CBN office in Makurdi

A section of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Makurdi was engulfed in fire on Thursday morning.

The fire incident reportedly started around 7am but was quickly put off by men of the Federal Fire Service.

Although the bank is yet to acknowledge the incident, sources say the fire started from the building’s power section.

“The fire started from the power house and the the security quickly called the fire fighters who came and put it off, it does not escalate to the main building,” the source said.

Bank staff were seen hanging around in shock discussing the incident at the time of filling this report.

Confirming the incident, the Benue State Police Command said it had deployed personnel to the bank to prevent any form of looting.

The CBN office is located at the Government Reserved Area of the state adjacent to the Benue State Government House.

