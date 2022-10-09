Fire guts Balogun Market [Video]

The popular Balogun market in Lagos has been gutted by fire.

Footage shared on social media shows a heavy fire that has destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

This is not the first time a market will be engulfed by fire in Lagos as it has been happening more often in recent times.

It is not yet clear of officials of the state emergency management agency, LASEMA, have arrived at the scene of the inferno.

See video of the incident shared online below.

Just In: Fire guts Balogun market in Lagos pic.twitter.com/q9aosU2uJA — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) October 9, 2022

More to follow…

