A massive fire has engulfed some parts of a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai.

The inferno affected building is owned by of the Emaar company in the center of Dubai in the Downtown area near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

While it is not immediately clear what led to the fire, authorities were, however, able to put it off before it spread to adjoining buildings on the affluent part of town.

