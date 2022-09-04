Fire guts 3-storey building in Lagos

Tragedy hit the Oniru, Lekki area of Lagos State as fire gutted a three-story building.

The immediate cause of the inferno is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

However, emergency officials including men of the Fire Service were seen responding to the situation, as per ChannelsTV.

No casualty has been reported yet, but there are fears that some properties might be lost to the fire.

The affected building is located on Ifeanyi Street in Victoria Island. It is barely three streets away from the site of the seven-storey building that collapsed in the early hours of Sunday.

At least two persons have been confirmed dead in Lagos in the building collapse. Four persons were also trapped in the building.

