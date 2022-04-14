Finidi George gets Super Eagles job

Former Nigerian winger Finidi George has been appointed an assistant coach in the Super Eagles.

Finidi will work as the second assistant coach, while Salisu Yusuf will act as the first assistant coach.

The former Ajax Amsterdam star is the current head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Enyimba FC of Aba.

Other appointees announced by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Thursday are Usman Abdallah who is the third assistant, Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the match analyst and Ike Shorunmu, who is the new goalkeepers’ trainer.

According to the NFF, “a new head coach, for the Super Eagles will be announced and officially unveiled once the processes for his engagement and contract-signing are concluded.”

The NFF have also appointed coaches for the Home Eagles, U-23 Eagles, Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...