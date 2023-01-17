“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

It’s no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.

The ‘Snowfall’ actor who is Nigerian-British and speaks Yoruba quite fluently, took to his Instagram stories to share an update on the romance.

Since Idris confirmed his romance with the model, netizens went into overdrive, photoshopping wedding pictures of the duo.

One of such photos caught Damson Idris’ attention; where him and Lori Harvey were dressed in the traditional aso-oke, a wardrobe staple for yoruba weddings.

He posted the picture via his Instagram and captioned it, “Fine Lepa, No Pimple.”

