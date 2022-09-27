Finally Over Tristan Thompson? Khloé Kardashian Cozies up to Italian Actor Michele Morrone

It looks like Khloé Kardashian might be done with NBA players and finally has her sight on a new man if a new photo of her is to be taken seriously.

The reality TV star and mother of 2 who had a rather rough one last week as she relived the painful experience of gearing up to welcome her second baby with her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, on “The Kardashians,” ended it on a high note.

The 38-year-old left fans in a frenzy when she was spotted getting cozy with Italian actor Michele Morrone during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

Khloe, alongside momager Kris Jenner, were in tow to support Kim Kardashian, who’s been on a busy promotional campaign in support of her “Ciao, Kim” collaboration with designers Dolce & Gabanna, which made its debut during the SS23 fashion show. The photo of Khloe and Michele that’s widely circulated on social media is said to have been taken at the event.

Folks, particularly on Twitter, contended that no man would hold a woman by her torso the way that the ‘365 Days’ actor did with Khloe, who stunned in a diamond-encrusted black catsuit which she matched with a pair of hot pants for the highly-publicized occasion. In another video posted on Twitter, Khloe was later seen chatting it up with Michele during an after party that was held following the fashion show.

