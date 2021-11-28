Finally, Idris Elba joins Bond franchise

Star actor Idris Elba is reportedly on the cusp of joining the Bond world.

The 49-year-old thespian has long been linked with the longest-running spy franchise, and he recently confirmed that he’ll be making his bow to the delight of fans.

But those hoping that he’s taking on the title of 007 will still have to wait a bit longer as his role is not yet certain, Yahoo writes.

Recently, “The Harder They Fall” star once again reiterated that he won’t be taking on the role now that Daniel Craig has exited the series during the Netflix film’s premiere, telling ITV London “No, I’m not going to be James Bond.”

Elba laughed about the rumors in April, telling Capital XTRA that even his mother is rooting for him to eventually land the part. “I know the rumors about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like ‘One day you’re going to get it! Don’t mind them! Don’t mind them!’ I was like ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’”

According to a source that spoke, Elba has been told that there is a role for him in the next film … playing the bad guy.

“Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him if he wants it,” said the source as per The Sun.

“He won’t be the title character, but they do recognize the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next installment,” they continued.

“It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain.”

Moving on from speculations, Elba is focusing his attention on the continuation of his hit TV series “Luther” as a movie that’s currently in production and set to premiere on Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...