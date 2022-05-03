Finally, Buhari reveals who will succeed him in  2023

Months after lifting the suspension of Twitter, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 2, used the social media platform to send his heartfelt wishes to Nigerians, especially Muslims following the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fast.

President Buhari, when asked who he would like to be his anointed successor, replied: “The person that Nigerians elect.”

This reply came after Buhari had been reminded that in recent times he had given a nod to several All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopefuls.

The president also made mention of a number of recent happenings in the country under his administration, with special attention to laudable achievements in the fight against terrorism, and crimes by his government.

