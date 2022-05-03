Tuesday, May 3, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Finally, Buhari reveals who will succeed him in  2023

Months after lifting the suspension of Twitter, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 2, used the social media platform to send his heartfelt wishes to Nigerians, especially Muslims following the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fast.

President Buhari, when asked who he would like to be his anointed successor, replied: “The person that Nigerians elect.”

This reply came after Buhari had been reminded that in recent times he had given a nod to several All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopefuls.

The president also made mention of a number of recent happenings in the country under his administration, with special attention to laudable achievements in the fight against terrorism, and crimes by his government.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: