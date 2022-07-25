Finally! Adele Reveals Rescheduled Dates for Postponed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is finally going to Las Vegas!

Recall that six months ago, she postponed her Las Vegas 32-date residency, titled “Weekends with Adele,” which was scheduled to take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Now, the residency will happen, starting from Nov. 18 and through March 25, 2023.

Spoting about it on her social media, she wrote: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.”

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...