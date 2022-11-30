Final Year Varsity student shot dead on campus

The Police Command in Cross River, on Tuesday in Calabar, confirmed a shooting incident in a campus of University of Cross River (UNICROSS).

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said that it happened on Monday.

Ugbo also confirmed that a final year student of the institution was shot during the incident and was presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Calabar.

She attributed the shooting to cult-related activities in the campus, adding that the police were working to bring those involved in the fracas to book.

Ugbo said that contrary to the rumours making the rounds, the student shot during the incident was not dead.

“We are monitoring him in an undisclosed facility, and he has also shared some useful information with us.

“The victim is also a cultist, and you know the position of the police on the issue of cultism. We detest mob action and won’t allow anyone to create fear or disrupt the peace within the metropolis and in the state at large,” she said.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writes that the victim was shot on the leg, following the invasion of the school by a cult group.

NAN also gathered that he was targeted for elimination over his alleged refusal to relinquish a certain position in his confraternity (Black Axe).

He was, however, rescued by men of Anti-cultism and Kidnapping Squad of the police command who had responded promptly to a distress call.

