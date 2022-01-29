Final year student slumps, dies in BUK

Mallam Babangida Ahmed, a final-year student of the Department of Library and Information Science of Bayero University Kano (BUK), died while preparing for morning prayers on Friday.

In a statement issued by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mallam Lamara Garba, the deceased, who looked hale and hearty collapsed while he was preparing for morning prayers.

According to him, “late Ahmed collapsed in his hostel while preparing to go to the mosque for the early morning prayer.”

He said the late Ahmed, who hailed from Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State, was brought in dead (BID) to the university clinic.

The statement said the university management had contacted his parents about the incident, adding that his remains would be taken to his home town for burial according to Islamic rites.

“The late Babangida went out of the room around 4:30 am where he suddenly slumped and was not breathing with no sign of life even before rushing to the university clinic on the campus,” the statement said.

He said prior to his death, the deceased had been visiting the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) over a certain undisclosed ailment.

The statement added that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, has, on behalf of the university management, condoled with the family and friends of the deceased and prayed Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

