Final Year student commits suicide for being broke despite having a rich dad

A final-year student of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, identified as Nalkur Zwalnan Lar, committed suicide on Wednesday night, November 24.

The Faculty of Education student who took his life at Santuraki area of Kashere town initially took poison but after it didn’t give him a fast result, he climbed a tree and hung himself.

Daily Trust reported that Lar left behind a suicide note in which he thanked his elder brothers “for everything they have done for him and urged his mother, who he described as the best mother on earth to take it easy with herself.”

He mentioned the names of people he owed money and also revealed how they could recover their money.

According to him, he doesn’t know the meaning of life as he can’t afford a smart phone of N50,000 even though his father has millions.

He also tendered apology to some persons simply identified as Favour and Comfort.

FUK’s Head of Information and Protocol, Suleyman Malami Ahmed, who confirmed the incident, said the university would make details of its investigation public after its been concluded.

