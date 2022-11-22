Final Trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is Here: Watch

The final trailer for the much-anticipated Avatar sequel The Way of Water is finally here.

The project is directed by James Cameron and is the follow-up to 2009’s Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time.

Speaking about this project with the New York Times, Cameron said he and his team worked on a great story to make this a success.

“It’s one thing to make a lot of money, it’s another thing to actually make a profit,” Cameron told the Associated Press. “We’re not going to keep making movies that lose money even though they look good and make a ton of money. This is a wait-and-see, let’s-put-it-out-there-and-see-if-people-embrace-it kind of situation.”

Check out the trailer:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...