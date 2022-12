Uduak Isong is beyond grateful that her years of hardwork in the film industry is paying off.

The filmmaker took to her Instagram page to celebrate topping the list of YouTube’s end of the year content and videos.

Uduak scored throat feat with her 3-part romantic movie, ‘Selina’, starring Bimbo Ademoye and Daniel Etim-Effiong on the lead.

“Team Selina, y’all did this. Grateful much,” she wrote.

