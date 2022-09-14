Filmmaker Jade Osiberu Inks Overall Deal with Prime Video

Jada Osiberu just made history by becoming the first filmmaker from Africa to ink an overall deal with a global studio.

The filmmaker whose highly anticipated film, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ is set to debut on Prime Video as its first Nigerian original content, shared the news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 14.

Jade Osiberu revealed that she had signed an overall deal with the giant streaming app and is now being mentioned in the same breath as filmmakers she looked up to as young teenage girl.

She shared a bit on her journey and how the industry wanted her to confirm to a certain stereotype to suit its idea of what she should be but she refused to fit in and now, comes the harvest of that decision.

