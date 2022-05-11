Filmmaker Jade Osiberu Calls Nigeria a Sh*t Hole Following Encounter with the Police

Jade Osiberu is none too pleased at the way affairs within the purview of the Nigerian Police are managed.

The Nollywood filmmaker shared an experience on Twitter which made her conclude that Nigeria is indeed a sh*t Hole.

Jade revealed that she was scammed of N50,000 by an Instagram vendor who paraded as a grocery person. She contacted a police contact to report the case and let him know that she had the guy’s account details which would normally facilitate his arrest.

She however revealed that her contact told her to let it go because it would cost more to help/empower the police to carry out its investigation than the amount she was scammed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...