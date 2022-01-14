Filmmaker, Editi Effiong Says He’s Never Going Back to Religion After Losing His Faith

Editi Effiong has confessed that neither religion not church appeals very much to him at the moment and it looks like it might remain so for a very long time.

The filmmaker shared that he lost in faith in the year 2020 and went through the whole of 2022 without religion.

Editi Effiong admits that despite his stance, he’s unable to shake the feeling that there’s a God out there but will never probably return to religion.

He tweeted, “I lost my faith in 2020. Went through 2021 without God. I’m probably never going back to religion, but I could never shake the feeling that God is there. We are not cool, but I’m willing to try.”

He was also quick to forewarn folks not to preach at him in his mentions not invite him to their church.

