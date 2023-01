Another loss has hit Nollywood as Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has reportedly died.

The Nigerian filmmaker and founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, is said to have died in Lagos, according to reports making the rounds.

Details around her death are yet to be made public but fellow filmmaker and colleague of the deceased, Obi Emelonye, confirmed her passing via his Instagram account on Tuesday, January 10.

He shared her picture and wrote, “Thank you and good night dada Peace. 🕯🕯🕯🕯”

