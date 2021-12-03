WATCH: Fight Breaks Out at Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s ‘Verzuz’ Event

Complex is reporting that the Verzuz battle between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony devolved into a nasty fight while the artists were on stage last night.

Per the outlet, the fight started after Bizzy Bone called out Three 6 for “mocking” him while they were performing. They threw words at each other, and things took a messy turn when Bizzy threw something towards the other group.

And that was how the fight started.

“Aye, yo… Aye, before we even get started, you ugly motherfuckers ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on motherfuckin’ stage. Like straight the fuck up,” Bizzy said before things turned ugly.

Watch a clip of the fight below.

A fight broke out during the Bone Thugs and Three 6 #Verzuz 😳 *NSFW language*pic.twitter.com/36MkEnjgd1 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 3, 2021

