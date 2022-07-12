‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Director Sam Taylor-Johnson to Helm Amy Winehouse Biopic, ‘Back to Black’

Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is famous for his work on Fifiy Shades of Grey will direct Amy Winehouse’s biopic, which follows the rise and tragic death of the singer.

Variety reports that the project is titled Back to Black, which shares the name of the singer’s second and final studio album.

The film will be written by Matt Greenhalgh, with Studiocanal, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, and Tracey Seaward serving as producers on the project.

Variety adds that the Amy Winehouse Estate, including her father Mitchell Winehouse, who wasn’t happy with Amy’s documentary, is on board with the upcoming biopic. Recall that Amy, a 2015 documentary about the late singer that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Now, fans can’t wait to see the biopic.

Amy Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...