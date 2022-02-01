Ex-Vice President Atiku Consults Former Dictator, Babangida, At Niger Residence Over 2023 Presidency Ambition

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday visited Ibrahim Babangida, former military dictator and head of state, in Minna, Niger State.

The visit was part of his nationwide consultation on his 2023 presidential aspiration.

After meeting with Babangida, Atiku visited Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, at the Government House, Minna, Leadership reports.

The former vice president’s visit to Babangida lasted for about two hours.

This comes a few weeks after the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, visited Babangida, to “get his blessing” for his presidential bid.

