FIFA proposes expanded 32-team Club World Cup

Fifa will stage an expanded Club World Cup featuring 32 men’s teams from June 2025, says its president Gianni Infantino.

Football’s world governing body also hopes to introduce a women’s version, with both held every four years.

‘World Series’ friendly tournaments to be played between nations of different confederations are also planned.

“The best teams in the world will be invited to participate,” Infantino said of the Club World Cup.

He was speaking after a Fifa Council meeting in Qatar on Friday and before this weekend’s final two games of this year’s World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.

The Swiss also announced that the 19th edition of the Club World Cup, which runs from 1-11 February 2023, will be hosted by Morocco.

The tournament was previously held in Morocco in 2013 and 2014, and has since been hosted by Japan, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“It has to be an ambition and mission of Fifa to organise its events in new countries,” Infantino added.

The Club World Cup is currently held annually, mid-season, with seven teams from six confederations.

In 2018, Fifa proposed to expand the tournament to 24 teams, move it to June and hold it every four years from 2021, but those plans were put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 32-team club tournament would be played in the same slot where Fifa has previously held the Confederations Cup for international teams, a year before the World Cup.

As well as planning to widen tournaments, Fifa also agreed to new climate change targets at the COP26 climate conference, including pledging to a 50% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030.

