Fifa pays moving tribute to Ronaldo after World Cup ouster

Cristiano Ronaldo burst into tears after Portugal’s 1-0 elimination to Morocco on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It now seems certain that Ronaldo, 37, will retire without ever winning the sport’s most important trophy.

The Portuguese star came on as a substitute against Morocco with his team already trailing and was unable to prevent elimination.

After the final whistle, Ronaldo quickly walked off the field and started crying on his way to the locker room.

CR7, who participated in his fifth World Cup, played his 196th international fixture, a record he now shares with Egypt’s Bader Al-Mutawa.

FIFA shared a video on Twitter paying tribute to CR7, highlighting some of his best World Cup moments.

“A myth. A legend. A machine. Thank you, Cristiano,” FIFA wrote.

