FIFA may bar Tunisia from 2022 World Cup

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia may be excluded from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a statement from FIFA regarding government interference in the running of football in the country.

FIFA said Tunisia could be barred from participating in Qatar 2022 World Cup as a result of the government meddling in football matters of the North African nation.

FIFA’s statement comes after Tunisia’s Youth and Sports Minister Kamel Deguiche made comments about the possibility of “dissolving Federal bureaux.”

FIFA regards Deguiche’s statements as an interference in the running of Tunisian football by the Federation Tunisienne de Football, FTF. And the world football governing body has asked FTF to clarify its current situation.

FIFA reiterated its laws which state that member organisations are “legally obligated to conduct their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties. Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of penalties under Fifa laws including suspension of the relevant association.”

Tunisia are in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France, Denmark and Australia.

