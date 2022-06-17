FIFA announces host cities for 2026 World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA, has confirmed the host cities and stadiums for the 2026 edition of the World Cup.

Los Angeles and Vancouver are among the 16 host cities that have been selected.

The cities of Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver will also host matches.

11 of the host cities named are in the USA, with three in Mexico and two in Canada.

The likes of Cincinnati, D.C., Denver, Edmonton, Nashville and Orlando all failed to make the cut.

In four years’ time, the tournament – featuring48 teams for the first time – will be played again in the summer across the USA, Canada and Mexico.

A joint bid by the three North American countries, which was put forward under the name ’United’, saw off a proposal from Morocco.

