Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

FIFA 23: Ronaldo suffers ratings blow after Al-Nassr move

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a major blow in his FIFA 23 rating following his move to Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr.

Ronaldo’s rating took a nosedive in his updated FIFA 23 rating, as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now 88.

The Portugal international  entered the FIFA game in 2003 and in 2004 he was rated 80. In 2006 the Portuguese broke into the 90s for the first time, receiving a rating of 91.

He became the best-rated player in FIFA 17 with a rating of 94 and retained the position in FIFA 18 before levelling with Lionel Messi in FIFA 19.

Since FIFA 19, the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar’s rating has been sliding as he loses one point each year, he started FIFA 23 with a rating of 90.

Ronaldo’s unceremonious exit from Manchester United, his unconvincing 2022 FIFA World Cup performances and now his move to Al-Nassr have taken a toll on his overall rating.

His man’s FIFA 23 rating has now slipped to 88, dropping below 90 for the first time since FIFA 11. It’s his worst FIFA rating since 2007, in which he received a rating of 87.

The former Manchester United star’s dribbling ability has dropped to 81 from 84.

Also, Ronaldo’s stamina rating is now standing at 70 from an initial 74

Latest

Sports

Milan target Ademola Lookman to replace Rafael Leao

0
Serie A champions, AC Milan have lined up Nigerian...
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Doyin David Launches Acting Career with ‘Unending’

0
Doyin David has launched her acting career by starring and producing the documentary, 'Unending
Politics

Another 4 years of APC will take Nigeria into Stone Age – Ex-Minister Oyelese

0
A former Minister of Mines and Steel, Wole Oyelese,...
Celebrity

Jay Jay Okocha and Wife, Nkechi Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

0
Jay Jay Okocha and his lovely wife, Nkechi are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Milan target Ademola Lookman to replace Rafael Leao

0
Serie A champions, AC Milan have lined up Nigerian...
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Doyin David Launches Acting Career with ‘Unending’

0
Doyin David has launched her acting career by starring and producing the documentary, 'Unending
Politics

Another 4 years of APC will take Nigeria into Stone Age – Ex-Minister Oyelese

0
A former Minister of Mines and Steel, Wole Oyelese,...
Celebrity

Jay Jay Okocha and Wife, Nkechi Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

0
Jay Jay Okocha and his lovely wife, Nkechi are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
News

Prophet Iginla predicts winner of 2023 election

0
Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly has...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Milan target Ademola Lookman to replace Rafael Leao

Emmanuel Offor -
Serie A champions, AC Milan have lined up Nigerian winger, Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao. Lookman arrived at another Serie A...
Read more

BBNaija’s Doyin David Launches Acting Career with ‘Unending’

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Doyin David has launched her acting career by starring and producing the documentary, 'Unending
Read more

Another 4 years of APC will take Nigeria into Stone Age – Ex-Minister Oyelese

Emmanuel Offor -
A former Minister of Mines and Steel, Wole Oyelese, has claimed that another four years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in government would...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: