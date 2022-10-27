FG won’t be stampeded by US, UK Terror alerts – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the Federal Government won’t be stampeded by the terror advisories released by the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to him, Nigeria will not be stampeded by whatever any government decides to tell its people living in Abuja and parts of the country.

Lai stated this Wednesday during a briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mohammed declared that the US acted within her rights to advise her citizens to go home but Nigeria won’t be stampeded by such warning or action.

He maintained that the government has in the last few months taken a firm handle of security, urging citizens to avoid liking or sharing materials that could incite panic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...