FG v ASUU: Over 100 Profs to defend strike in court

No fewer than a hundred members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who are professors of law have been lined up to defend the union against the Federal Government at the National Industrial Court, NIC, on Monday (today).

This is as the NIC on Sunday summoned both FG and ASUU to appear before it on Monday in Abuja over the lingering strike embarked upon by the union over seven months ago.

ASUU, among others things, are demanding the release of the revitalisation fund for universities, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, deployment of the University Transparency Accountability System for the payment of salaries and allowances of lecturers, release of the white paper report of the visitation panels to universities and the renegotiation of the ASUU-FGN 2009 agreement.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu had a few days ago, said the union has done its best in trying to resolve the lingering strike which has crippled learning since February 14.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said they had no choice but to drag the union to court because talks had collapsed.

