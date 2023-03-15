Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

FG says over 12.9m cyberattacks recorded during Presidential Election

Politics

No fewer than 12.9 million cyberattacks have been recorded from within and outside the country during the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Pantami, disclosed this on Tuesday, saying over 6.9 million attacks were recorded on election day alone.

According to Pantami, the attacks were successfully blocked owing to the sophisticated infrastructure on the ground by different agencies of government charged with the responsibility of protecting the nation’s cyberspace.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the enabling environment for agencies of government to perform their assignments without let or hindrances, the Minister stated that in the build-up to the presidential elections, threat intelligence revealed an astronomical increase in cyber threats to Nigeria’s cyberspace.

“A total of 12,988,978 attacks were recorded, originating from both within and outside Nigeria. It is worth noting that the Centers successfully blocked these attacks and/or escalated them to the relevant institutions for appropriate action,” Pantami said, according to a statement by his media aide, Uwa Suleiman.

“During this period, a series of hacking attempts were recorded, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), email and IPS attacks, SSH Login Attempts, Brute force Injection attempts, Path Traversal, Detection Evasion, and Forceful Browsing.

“The parastatals, under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, have played a crucial role in providing the enabling environment for the successful conduct of a credible, free, fair, and transparent election.”

He also commended the cybersecurity centre established under his Ministry, including the National Information Technology (NITDA)’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), and Galaxy Backbone (GBB)’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) for a job well done.

Latest

Politics

Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the...
Politics

Umahi calls for zoning over senate presidency

0
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has again raised the...
News

Over 100 CSOs insist EFCC Chair, Bawa, must step aside

0
Representatives of over 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have...
News

Ex-Imo Commissioner jailed 3 years for N180m fraud

0
A State High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the...
Politics

Umahi calls for zoning over senate presidency

0
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has again raised the...
News

Over 100 CSOs insist EFCC Chair, Bawa, must step aside

0
Representatives of over 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have...
News

Ex-Imo Commissioner jailed 3 years for N180m fraud

0
A State High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo...
News

Chinese whistleblower doctor who exposed SARS crisis dies at 91

0
Jiang Yanyong, a former military surgeon who blew the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele. The Director of Media and Publicity...
Read more

Umahi calls for zoning over senate presidency

Emmanuel Offor -
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has again raised the importance of zoning principle in choosing leaders that would occupy positions in the 10th National...
Read more

Over 100 CSOs insist EFCC Chair, Bawa, must step aside

Emmanuel Offor -
Representatives of over 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have resumed their call for the sack of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: