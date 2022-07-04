FG sacks Anamekwe, appoints Ezeoke Sylvis as Acting Accountant-general

The Federal Government has replaced the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Chukwuyere Anamekwe, with Mr Okolieaboh Ezeoke Sylvis, as the new acting Accountant General of the Federation.

The appointment of Ezeoke Sylvis, who was a former Treasury Single Account (TSA) Director, followed an in-house reshuffle exercise Monday.

The replacement of Anamekwe might not be unconnected with corruption allegations against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who have placed him under investigation.

Sources also reveal the federal government was not comfortable with his revelation that it was borrowing to pay salaries and was subsequently replaced 7 days after making the highly controversial statement.

Anamekwe was said to have claimed on June 14 that, “We have to borrow to augment payment of salaries and wages. This shows we are in very difficult times. Government income is highly challenged.’’

