FG ready to crush bandits – AGF Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said the Federal Government is ready to bring an end to banditry in the country.

Malami stated this after the Court granted an application filed by his Office declaring bandits groups as terrorist organisations.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami said the declaration is a demonstration of the determination of the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and indeed the Federal Government in doing things in accordance with the rule of law.

“The development is a pointer to the commitment of the Federal Government to adhere to the international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatists organisations, insurgency and banditry in the country,” he said.

He said by this declaration, the Federal Government of Nigeria has taken bold steps to deal ruthlessly with all terrorists groups and their sponsors in efforts to bring lasting solution to the myriad of insecurity challenges in the country.

“The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in collaboration with relevant government agencies including security operatives are working assiduously to do the needful to take full advantage of this declaration.

“The government will gazette, to publicise the proscription order,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...