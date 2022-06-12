FG raises hope on release of remaining train kidnap victims

The Federal Government has raised hope on the release of the remaining victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Speaking Saturday night in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, said that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its unrelenting objective to facilitate the safe release of every kidnaped passenger.

While confirming the release of 11 of the kidnapped train passengers in a statement, she assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to treat the safety of all citizens as a top priority and would be determined to restore confidence amongst the citizenry.

She said: “Tonight, 11 of the kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have just been released and are safely at a medical facility.

“As grateful as we are for this positive development, we are equally mindful of the anguish of all the victims and their families, who have unfortunately endured and still enduring unimaginable trauma since the tragic incident of March 28th, 2022. We salute their courage and fortitude.”

The minister commended the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari, the military and security agencies in securing the release, adding that “further efforts are currently ongoing in securing the return of all other victims still in captivity as soon as possible.”

“I pray to Almighty God that the victims will overcome the trauma of this tragic incident and I hold steadfast to the belief and hope that the remaining victims will soon be set free unscathed,” she stated.

She thanked Nigerians for their fervent prayers and support of the victims and families.

Over 50 of the train passengers are believed to still be in the custody of the terrorists.

