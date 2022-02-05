FG promises to acquire more equipment for military

The Federal government has promised to acquire more equipment that would aid its operations to end the insecurity ravaging different parts of the country.

It said the acquisition of equipment added tremendous impetus in the fight against insurgency, urging them to maintain the equipment on the ground to enable them to function effectively when needed.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd.) disclosed this at the Nigerian Army Headquarters Garrison West African Social Activities in Abuja on Saturday.

He said, “2021 was an eventful year, characterized by challenges, severe moments and records of successes worthy of note in the gallant performance and sacrifices of the Nigeria personnel in counterterrorism, counter agencies, and other operations across the country.

“Let me commend you for the sacrifices towards ensuring an enduring peace across the country.

“I wish to state that you must imbibe good maintenance culture so as to make this equipment readily available when needed for operations. ”

He stressed that adequate training would also be given to enhance the proficiency of the soldiers.

