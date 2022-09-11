FG opens Queen Elizabeth’s condolence register in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a condolence register over the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria in Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha lead the federal government delegation to the residence and signed on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeen, Scotland, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She was Britain’s longest reigning monarch and has been succeeded by her son, King Charles III.

